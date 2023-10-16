The bias is bearish despite a temporary rebound. The warning line (wl1) is seen as a potential target. The US data could bring strong action today. The GBP/USD price is trading at 1.2178 at the time of writing. The pair has rebounded slightly. However, the downside pressure remains high. Hence, a deeper drop is favorable…
