The bias is bearish despite a temporary rebound. The warning line (wl1) is seen as a potential target. The US data could bring strong action today. The GBP/USD price is trading at 1.2178 at the time of writing. The pair has rebounded slightly. However, the downside pressure remains high. Hence, a deeper drop is favorable…

The post GBP/USD Price Gearing up for New Lows as Dollar Regains appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story