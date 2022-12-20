Despite temporary rebounds, the GBP/USD pair maintains a bearish bias in the short term. Stabilizing below the median line (ml) could announce more declines. After worse-than-expected US data on Friday, a rebound was natural. The GBP/USD price slumped in the last hours. The pair is trading at 1.2157 at the time of writing. It has … Continued

