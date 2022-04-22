GBP/USD Price Hits Multi-Month Lows amid Downbeat UK Retails Data

GBP/USD fell aggressively on Friday, reaching its lowest level since November 2020. Disappointing retail sales data in the UK weighed heavily on sterling, adding to the already solid US dollar buying. Further bearish momentum was accelerated by technical selling below the round number of 1.3000. In the first half of the London session, the GBP/USD … Continued

