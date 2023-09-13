The bias is bearish despite temporary rebounds. A new lower low activates more declines. The US CPI should bring sharp movements. The GBP/USD price is in a downtrend, trading at 1.2460. The pair could fall further as the outlook is bearish. Yesterday, the UK reported some positive data on unemployment claims and wage growth, which…
