GBP/USD Price: Political Ambivalence Weighing on the Pound

The pound is falling on political uncertainty as Britain chooses its next prime minister. The pair might consolidate until a new PM is chosen. BOE might raise rates by 50bps in August. Today’s GBP/USD price is bearish after Boris Johnson’s resignation and uncertainty over the next administration. A leadership contest has started in Britain to … Continued
