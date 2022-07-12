The pound is falling on political uncertainty as Britain chooses its next prime minister. The pair might consolidate until a new PM is chosen. BOE might raise rates by 50bps in August. Today’s GBP/USD price is bearish after Boris Johnson’s resignation and uncertainty over the next administration. A leadership contest has started in Britain to … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price: Political Ambivalence Weighing on the Pound appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story