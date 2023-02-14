The up channel pattern could represent a bearish formation. The US reported higher inflation in January. A new lower low activates a sell-off towards the weekly pivot point. The GBP/USD price rallied but failed to stay above the 1.2200 handle. The pair is now trading at 1.2180 at the time of writing. –Are you interested … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Rally Stalls at 1.2263 After Upbeat US CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

