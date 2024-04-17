The bearish pressure remains high as long as it stays below the median line. A new higher high activates a larger rebound. The price action signaled an oversold. The GBP/USD price rallied today and hit as high as 1.2481 after the UK CPI came in better than expected. Now, the pair has retreated a little…

