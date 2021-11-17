The GBP/USD pair retreats from its weekly high and bears attack the intraday low of late. Ireland’s Coveney admits the EU is willing to compromise on the NI protocol, but the Frost-EFOVI meeting is crucial. A strong UK jobs report revives BOE rate hike hopes. However, bulls await a firmer CPI. On Wednesday, the GBP/USD … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Slips to 1.3400 amid Brexit Concerns, Awaits UK CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

