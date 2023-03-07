The GBP/USD pair seems determined to approach and reach the 23.6% retracement level again. Testing and retesting the broken levels may announce a deeper drop. The fundamentals could change the sentiment during the week. The GBP/USD price saw a significant fall from daily highs of 1.2065 during the earlier London session as the US dollar … Continued
