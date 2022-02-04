GBP/USD Price Struggling at 1.36 amid Political Woes, Eying US NFP

GBP/USD holds above the two-week high for the sixth consecutive day despite pulling back from the intraday high. Due to concerns over Johnson’s sacking, a German British official’s warning, and a Brexit halt in Northern Ireland, investigations have been halted. A 0.25% rate hike was announced by the Bank of England to fight inflation. US … Continued

