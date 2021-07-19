GBP/USD could not halt the fall on Monday that started off on Friday. Central banks’ actions are not responsible for the fall but the spread of the Delta strain. If PM Boris lifts COVID restrictions, we can see a rally in the Pound. The GBP/USD price moved quite actively on July 16, unlike the EUR/USD […] The post GBP/USD Price Testing mid-1.37 Demand Zone, Delta Hitting Hard appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story