GBP/USD bulls remain capped by 1.3750. The hawkish BoE gave a boost of 150 pips on super Thursday. Better risk sentiment continues to favor the Pound. During Friday’s Asian session, the GBP/USD price stabilized after a sharp rise during the previous session. In response to optimism about the Bank of England (BOE)’s unexpectedly hawkish stance … Continued
The post GBP/USD Price Tumbles from 1.3750, Evergrande Uncertainty Hovers appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Tumbles from 1.3750, Evergrande Uncertainty Hovers - September 24, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls Capped by 1.1750 Despite Risk-on, Awaits Data - September 24, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Aiming for 1.2650 amid USD Weakness, Risk-on Mode - September 23, 2021