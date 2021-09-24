GBP/USD Price Tumbles from 1.3750, Evergrande Uncertainty Hovers

GBP/USD bulls remain capped by 1.3750. The hawkish BoE gave a boost of 150 pips on super Thursday. Better risk sentiment continues to favor the Pound. During Friday’s Asian session, the GBP/USD price stabilized after a sharp rise during the previous session. In response to optimism about the Bank of England (BOE)’s unexpectedly hawkish stance … Continued

