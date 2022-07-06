GBP/USD Price Weighed Down by Brexit, Politics, Eying FOMC

As it consolidates its biggest daily loss in three weeks, GBP/USD struggles to gain momentum. Following Prime Minister Johnson’s defense of former Tory leader Chris Pincher, three key British diplomats have resigned. During Brexit, the five-point plan of the EU Labor Party was not approved. Before FOMC minutes and ISM US Services PMI, recession fears … Continued
