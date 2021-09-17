GBP/USD price is neutral at the moment, around 1.3800. The recent pressure on the pound is attributed to the coming up BOE session. The retail sales data came lower than expected at -0.9%. The GBP/USD price analysis suggests a neutral momentum as the price is still indecisive near the 1.3800 key level. However, a clear … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Wobbling Around 1.38, Stays Pressured Amid BOE appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story