GBP/USD has been remarkably holding its gains and shrugging off headwinds. US and UK relations with China, Brexit, coronavirus figures, all point lower. Thursday’s four-hour chart is still positive for the currency pair. No football for you – That is the message from Chinese broadcasters to their audiences as they discontinue showing Premier League matches […] The post GBP/USD: Reality set to bite? Global tensions paint a gloomy picture appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story