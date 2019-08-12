GBP/USD has been recovering after hitting new lows. Speculation about the next moves in parliament around Brexit dominate trading. Monday’s four-hour chart is showing the currency pair is trading within a downtrend channel. GBP/USD has escaped the abyss – but only just. The currency pair has been recovering after falling dangerously close to the all-important […] The post GBP/USD recovery seems to lack legs appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story