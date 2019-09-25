UK PM Boris Johnson is back in London and faces calls for resignation. The next steps in Brexit will determine the pound’s trading. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is showing that GBP/USD is nearing critical uptrend support. “This court has already concluded that the prime minister’s advice to Her Majesty was unlawful, void and of no effect” […] The post GBP/USD risks losing uptrend support as Boris Johnson’s job is in peril appeared first on Forex Crunch.
