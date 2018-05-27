The pound continued suffering on unimpressive data and also on concerns regarding Brexit negotiations. What’s next? Here is the view from ING. Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: ING Research discusses GBP/USD outlook and adopts a neutral bias, expects the pair downside to be limited around 1.3250 next week. “UK political risks continue to linger in […] The post GBP/USD: Room For Some Consolidation; Downside Likely Limited To 1.3250 – ING appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story