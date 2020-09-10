GBP/USD has bounced ahead of an emergency EU-UK meeting. Brexit news is set to overwhelm coronavirus headlines and other developments. Thursday’s four-hour chart is showing that cable exited oversold conditions. A court appointment for Britain? The EU is angered with a draft bill presented to the British parliament that violated the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement – […] The post GBP/USD: Sell opportunity? Brexit emergency may turn into collapse of talks appeared first on Forex Crunch.
