GBP/USD has bounced off the lows as UK second-quarter GDP beat estimates. Bleak labor market prospects, dollar haven flows, point to falls. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. When a crash of a fifth in output is considered “better than expected” – there is reason to worry. The UK economy shrank by 20.4% […] The post GBP/USD: Selling opportunity? UK past could have been worse, future looks bleak appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story