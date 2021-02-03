The dollar is gaining ground as President Biden may eventually pass a large stimulus bill and yields are rising. America’s vaccination campaign is catching up with Britain’s, also supporting the greenback and weighing on GBP/USD. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further losses for cable. Any positive thing has to come in the right dosage […] The post GBP/USD set to suffer below support as dollar also gets two shots in the arm appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story