The dollar is gaining ground as President Biden may eventually pass a large stimulus bill and yields are rising. America’s vaccination campaign is catching up with Britain’s, also supporting the greenback and weighing on GBP/USD. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further losses for cable. Any positive thing has to come in the right dosage […] The post GBP/USD set to suffer below support as dollar also gets two shots in the arm appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- GBP/USD set to suffer below support as dollar also gets two shots in the arm - February 3, 2021
- GBP: Headwinds Vs EUR & US; Mkt May Front-Loaded Its Rate Cut Expectations After BoE Mtg – Credit Agricole - February 3, 2021
- G10: Taking A Nimble Approach; Won’t Add New Positions N-Term – ANZ - February 3, 2021