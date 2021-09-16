GBP/USD Standstill at $1.3826 ahead of US Retail and Core Retail Sales 

The UK CPI from August surged to 3.2%, against the projected 2.9%, and supported the British Pound and pushed GBP/USD higher. On Thursday, the GBP/USD is trading choppy with an upward channel ahead of US Retail and Core Retail Sales from the Census Bureau. Forex trading market participants may buy above the $1.3787 level to target the … Continued
