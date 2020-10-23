GBP/USD has stabilized amid mixed PMI and US political uncertainty. Brexit headlines – that triggered this week’s rally – could bring sterling down. Friday’s four-hour chart is still pointing to gains. Brexit giveth, will Brexit taketh away? Friday is the day when Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier provides his weekly assessment of the talks, and […] The post GBP/USD: Sterling could stumble as Brexit is a double-edged sword appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD: Sterling could stumble as Brexit is a double-edged sword - October 23, 2020
- EUR/USD: Euro seizes on German strength to push higher, ignores US politics (for now) - October 23, 2020
- AUD/USD: Pre-election Target Remains Around 0.70 – Credit Suisse - October 23, 2020