GBP/USD has fallen sharply as the UK’s coronavirus situation echoes the worst of the pandemic. The Brexit impasse and US elections uncertainty is also weighing on the pound. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further falls. “There are now more Covid patients in Leeds hospitals than at the pandemic’s peak,” said Richard Burgon, an MP […] The post GBP/USD: Sterling crashes below uptrend support, UK lockdown fears set to dominate appeared first on Forex Crunch.

