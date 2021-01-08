GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid Britain’s new lockdown and a mixed reaction to US politics. The vaccine rollout, covid statistics, and US consumer figures stand out in the upcoming week. Mid-January’s daily chart is painting a mixed picture for the pair. The FX Poll is pointing to minor drops on all timeframes. […] The post GBP/USD: Sterling may get shots in the arm, Powell could pummel the dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.

