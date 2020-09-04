GBP/USD is set to rock in response to the all-important US Non-Farm Payrolls report. Downbeat job figures may boost GBP/USD, yet Britain’s issues may push it down. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing that momentum remains to the downside. Cable is at the crossroads, finding its feet and looking for a direction – and that next […] The post GBP/USD: Sterling selling opportunity after the NFP? Here is why appeared first on Forex Crunch.
