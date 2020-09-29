GBP/USD has been attempting to recover in response to reports on Brexit progress. Rising UK coronavirus cases and US political uncertainty may also weigh on the pair. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is painting a mixed technical picture. “We only go into the tunnel if there is going to be light at the end of it” – […] The post GBP/USD: Sterling set to fall as Brexit hopes seem premature, two other downers appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story