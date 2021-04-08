GBP/USD has been struggling by a vaccine snag. Fed Chair Powell’s speech may weigh on the dollar. Thursday’s four-hour chart is painting a bearish picture for the pair. “A course change” – is how UK officials have described the decision to deprioritize using AstraZeneca’s jab for those under 30. While Britain is ahead in vaccinating […] The post GBP/USD suffers from vaccine setback, Fed may help it stabilize appeared first on Forex Crunch.

