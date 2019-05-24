Political news remains central to the next moves for the currency pair. The four-hour chart continues showing a bearish outlook despite the recovery. The end of Theresa May’s era begins at the end of May. The PM has just announced she will step down as Conservative Party leader on June 7th. The decision has been […] The post GBP/USD suffers with May’s resignation appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD rises, but remains wary of the EU elections - May 24, 2019
- GBP/USD suffers with May’s resignation - May 24, 2019
- GBP: Market Focus Already Turning To What Happens After PM May – MUFG - May 24, 2019