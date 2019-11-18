GBP/USD has been rising after weekend polls showed gains for the Conservatives. Further developments related to British politics and trade talks are eyed. Monday’s four-hour chart is pointing to overbought conditions Boris is back to a double-digit lead in polls – and the pound likes it. The most recent batch of election surveys has shown a substantial increase in […] The post GBP/USD surging on the Boris boost, but it is already overbought appeared first on Forex Crunch.

