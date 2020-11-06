GBP/USD has come out on top amid long US elections process and BOE stimulus. Further ricochets from American politics and the UK GDP stand out. Early November’s daily chart is painting a bullish picture. The FX Poll is pointing to further gains for cable. A week for the history books – GBP/USD bulls are emerging on […] The post GBP/USD: Taking profits in fear of Trump? Not so fast, many moving parts eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

