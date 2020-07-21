GBP/USD has been advancing amid the EU deal and moderation in US coronavirus cases, and UK vaccine hopes. A brewing political scandal and Brexit uncertainty may limit gains. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is showing room for further gains after breaking above the triple top. Pay rise – around 900,000 British public sector workers in education and […] The post GBP/USD: Targeting 1.2815? Why trouncing the triple top has a solid foundation, more gains eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

