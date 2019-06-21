GBP/USD is trying to reclaim the daily highs. The level to beat for bulls is 1.2710. GBP/USD daily chart GBP/USD is in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages. The market is currently finding some resistance near the 1.2700 handle. GBP/USD 4-hour chart Cable is consolidating the recent gains below 1.2700 and the […] The post GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable bulls challenge the 1.2700 handle appeared first on Forex Crunch.
