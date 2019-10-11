EU27 tunnel negotiations with the United Kingdom triggered another leg up. GBP/USD is keeping the bullish pressure on into the London close. GBP/USD daily chart The Cable, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). However, GBP/USD is up about 500 pips from […] The post GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable clings to multi-month highs near 1.2700 into the London close appeared first on Forex Crunch.

