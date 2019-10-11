GBP/USD’s daily chart shows a falling wedge breakout. The breakout is backed by bullish readings on key indicators. GBP/USD jumped 1.85% on Thursday, the biggest single-day gain since March 19. The pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 1.2436, having hit a 15-day high of 1.2469 in the overnight trade. The daily […] The post GBP/USD technical analysis: Eyes key hurdle above 1.25 after biggest single-day gain since March appeared first on Forex Crunch.
