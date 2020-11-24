GBP/USD has been resuming its gains amid upbeat news from the vaccine front and US politics. Concerns about restrictions around Christmas limit the pound’s gains. Brexit negotiations may morph into an interim deal. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture. More upside than downside – but is it sufficient to break above 1.34? Monday’s upside […] The post GBP/USD: The good is likely to beat the bad and the ugly, bullish breakout eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD: Bulls readying another attack on 1.19 as data becomes great again - November 24, 2020
- GBP/USD: The good is likely to beat the bad and the ugly, bullish breakout eyed - November 24, 2020
- USD: Structurally Bearish L-Term But Expecting A Reflation Squeeze Over Next 6 Weeks – TD - November 24, 2020