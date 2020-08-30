GBP/USD has been rising amid Powell-powered dollar weakness. Brexit headlines, coronavirus news, BOE speeches, and Non-Farm Payrolls are set to move the currency pair. Early September’s daily chart is pointing to near overbought conditions. The FX Poll is pointing to falls in the short, medium and long terms. Fed-fueled dollar weakness has been overshadowing everything […] The post GBP/USD: Time to take profits? Why sterling may suffer in back-tos-school week appeared first on Forex Crunch.

