Bank of England is highly anticipated to keep its interest rate unchanged at 0.10%. The U.S. policymakers inch closer to further stimulus, which raised hopes over the U.S. economic recovery. Forex trading market participants may buy above 1.3875 to target the $1.3985 on Thursday During the Asian trading session, the GBP/USD pair extended its bearish bias […] The post GBP/USD Trade Plan – BOE Monetary Policy in Focus appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story