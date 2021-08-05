Bank of England is highly anticipated to keep its interest rate unchanged at 0.10%. The U.S. policymakers inch closer to further stimulus, which raised hopes over the U.S. economic recovery. Forex trading market participants may buy above 1.3875 to target the $1.3985 on Thursday During the Asian trading session, the GBP/USD pair extended its bearish bias […] The post GBP/USD Trade Plan – BOE Monetary Policy in Focus appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Trade Plan – BOE Monetary Policy in Focus - August 5, 2021
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell USD/CAD – 05 August 2021 - August 5, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to Surge Over $1,806 - August 5, 2021