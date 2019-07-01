GBP/USD has been falling in response to weak UK data and USD strength. Comments from the leadership candidates and US data are set to dominate price action. Monday’s four-hour shows pound/dollar at critical support. Brexit has been taking its toll on the UK economy – and it is yet to happen. Markit’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ indicator […] The post GBP/USD troubles by Brexit – the data and the politicians alike appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD troubles by Brexit – the data and the politicians alike - July 1, 2019
- EUR/USD downed by three factors – next levels to watch - July 1, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast July 1-5 – Euro volatility subsides - July 1, 2019