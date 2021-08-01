GBP/USD rose 1.2% in the week that just ended and settled very close to 1.4000. The Delta variant of Covid-19 threatens the US, while there is some good news in the UK. Fed announcements weakened the US Dollar, and the Bank of England meeting raises expectations. The differences in expectations for the US and British […] The post GBP/USD Weekly Analysis: Bulls to Seek 1.40 amid Optimistic BOE appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Weekly Analysis: Weaker USD Keeps Gold above 1800, Data Eyed - August 1, 2021
- AUD/USD Weekly Analysis: Weak USD Saves Aussie, Bears to Aim 0.73 - August 1, 2021
- GBP/USD Weekly Analysis: Bulls to Seek 1.40 amid Optimistic BOE - August 1, 2021