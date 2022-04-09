GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bearish Dominance Ahead of Eventful Week

In the face of policy divergences, the GBP/USD pair hit multi-month lows below 1.3000. New sanctions have been imposed by the United Kingdom on Russian banks, and oil and coal imports. UK and US inflations have become more prominent due to looming Ukrainian risks. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish ahead of an eventful week. … Continued

