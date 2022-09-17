GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bearish Momentum Ahead of Fed and BoE

There was a rise in US inflation in August. UK inflation eased for the first time in almost a year. Markets are awaiting rate hikes from the Fed and the BoE. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish as markets expect a more aggressive Fed, strengthening the dollar against most other currencies. –Are you interested to … Continued
