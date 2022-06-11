GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears Dominating Ahead of Fed Interest Rate

GBP/USD’s bearish trend resumed after US inflation rose on Friday. Next week, interest rate decisions from the US and the UK could make the pair quite volatile. The price is trading below the 22-SMA in the charts. The weekly forecast for GBP/USD is bearish owing to the US inflation rise that could push the Federal … Continued

