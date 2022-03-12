GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears Eying 1.3000 ahead of BoE, Fed

Russian-Ukrainian trade pushes GBP/USD to 1.3000. We are unlikely to see any relief for the cable from central bank decisions anytime soon. Amid looming Ukrainian risks, the GBP/USD remains a sell-on-rebound trade. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish amid geopolitical jitters. However, the pair may correct higher as a pullback and BoE next week. –Are … Continued
