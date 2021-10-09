As several worries faded, the GBP/USD has continued its rebound. Markets will be influenced by US inflation statistics, UK employment figures, energy costs, and Brexit. Bears are in control of the daily chart as of mid-October. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is mildly bearish as fundamental drivers keep the currency under pressure. Last week, the cable … Continued

The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears to Hit as Brexit, Slow Economy Linger appeared first on Forex Crunch.

