Investors expect a rate hike next week from the Bank of England. US consumer prices experienced limited growth in May. Investors expect a slightly lower inflation reading next week. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bullish as investors expect a rate hike at next week’s BOE meeting. The pair is expected to continue with its previous … Continued

