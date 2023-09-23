The dollar got a boost after the FOMC meeting. Data on initial jobless claims showed a drop, supporting the view of a still-tight US labor market. The UK registered a surprise drop in inflation, pushing the pound lower. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish. The dollar is rising amid a hawkish Fed, while the BOE…

The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE’s Retreat Flipping the Pound appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story