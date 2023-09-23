The dollar got a boost after the FOMC meeting. Data on initial jobless claims showed a drop, supporting the view of a still-tight US labor market. The UK registered a surprise drop in inflation, pushing the pound lower. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish. The dollar is rising amid a hawkish Fed, while the BOE…
The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE’s Retreat Flipping the Pound appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Bulls Roar Amid BoJ-Fed Divergence - September 23, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE’s Retreat Flipping the Pound - September 23, 2023
- Gold Price Aiming for $1,930 as Dollar Retreats - September 22, 2023