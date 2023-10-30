The pound is trading near a six-month low reached earlier in October. UK jobs data indicated a decrease in inflationary pressures. The Bank of England (BoE) will likely maintain its current rates next week. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bearish as investors have locked their eyes on the Bank of England (BOE), expecting the central…

The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BOE’s Tightening Nears Finish Line appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story