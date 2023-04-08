The GBP/USD rose for the fourth week despite a late US dollar rally due to differences in monetary policies. Traders are bracing for key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and other economic releases that will determine the US dollar’s fate in short to medium term. Technically, the pair may correct lower before resuming the … Continued

The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls Active Amid BoE-Fed Divergence appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story