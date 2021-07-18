In response to strong inflation and dismissive replies from central banks, the GBP/USD rolled on. Covid headlines, the reopening of the UK and the US infrastructure negotiations stand out. The daily chart for the next week paints a mixed picture. On Friday, July 16, the GBP/USD forecast saw a downturn throughout the day as the […] The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls likely to Dominate amid Hawkish BOE appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears to Target 1.17 amid Stronger Dollar - July 18, 2021
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls likely to Dominate amid Hawkish BOE - July 18, 2021
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Looking shaky Under 0.75 Amid Firm Dollar - July 18, 2021